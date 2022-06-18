India

MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 18, 2022, 10:36 am 1 min read

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday stated that 10% reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles will be earmarked for 'Agniveers.' The declaration follows countrywide demonstrations over the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term military recruiting. In addition, the Ministry declared a 3-year age relaxation for Agniveers over the top age restriction for them in the two forces.

Earlier, the government in order to pacify protesters had announced a one-time relaxation in the maximum age restriction for Armed Forces applicants, boosting it from 21 to 23 years. It had cited a lack of recruitment in the previous two years. Only candidates aged 17 and a half to 21 were eligible for recruitment under the initial program unveiled on Tuesday.