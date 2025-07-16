Maharashtra couple throws newborn out of moving bus; baby dies

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly threw her newborn out of a moving bus in Maharashtra 's Parbhani district. The incident took place around 6:30am on Tuesday when Ritika Dhere and a man claiming to be her husband, Altaf Shaikh, were traveling from Pune to Parbhani on Sant Prayag Travels's sleeper coach bus. Dhere went into labor during the journey and gave birth to a baby boy inside the vehicle.

Arrest details Couple throws newborn out of bus window After giving birth, the couple allegedly wrapped the newborn in a cloth and threw him out of the bus window. The baby died after being thrown on the road. The driver of the bus noticed something was thrown out. When he questioned about it, Shaikh told him that his wife had vomited due to nausea from traveling. An alert citizen saw what was thrown out and called the police.

Detention Couple unable to raise child, claim they are married A local police team on patrol duty intercepted the bus after receiving the alert. They found the baby boy's body on the road and took Dhere and Shaikh into custody. The couple claimed they were unable to raise their child, leading them to discard him. They also claimed to be husband and wife but could not produce any documents supporting this claim.