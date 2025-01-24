Passengers allege SpiceJet flight cancelled to accommodate celebrity wedding party
What's the story
A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi, scheduled for January 22, was abruptly cancelled after several delays.
The original departure time of 3:20pm was repeatedly pushed back until the final cancellation announcement at 9:30pm.
This left hundreds of passengers stranded for nearly 12 hours as they scrambled to secure alternative travel arrangements due to limited availability on subsequent flights.
Social media outcry
Passengers express frustration, demand investigation
After a deluge of complaints on social media, SpiceJet announced a special flight at 1:50am on January 23 for stranded passengers.
Amid the chaos, allegations surfaced that the original SpiceJet flight was diverted to cater to a high-profile wedding in Pune.
According to the Indian Express, an anonymous passenger alleged that the flight was converted into a chartered service to accommodate the wedding party.
Unverified claims
Allegations of flight diversion for celebrity wedding
"Some passengers, including members of the wedding's catering team, informed me," the passenger claimed.
Other travelers have also called for an inquiry to determine the real cause of the flight's cancelation.
G Prasanna, another stranded passenger, said although the special flight was announced, the process of retrieving checked-in baggage and rechecking in was chaotic.
"Only a handful of airline staff managed the situation," said Prasanna.