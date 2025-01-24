Centre responds after violent protest against 'Emergency' movie in UK
What's the story
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concerns over violent protests against Kangana Ranaut's new film Emergency in the United Kingdom.
During a weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that "freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively."
"We consistently raise concerns with the UK regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. Those obstructing it (the film screening) must be held accountable," the ministry said.
Movie controversy
'Emergency' film sparks violent protests in UK
The film 'Emergency,' featuring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, dramatizes events from India's Emergency period (1975-1977).
Earlier, Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman reported that "masked Khalistani terrorists" were disrupting screenings of the film in north-west London, shouting anti-India slogans.
He disclosed that similar disruptions had taken place at other screenings across Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines, and Manchester.
Twitter Post
'We hope UK side will take appropriate action'
#WATCH | Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and… pic.twitter.com/UULvcx3QLP— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025
Community response
Sikh community reacts to 'Emergency' film portrayal
The film has received backlash from a number of British Sikh groups who see it as "anti-Sikh."
This perception has resulted in protests and disruptions at multiple screenings across the UK.
Insight UK, a community organization, posted a video on its X platform of masked protesters disrupting a London screening of Emergency.
The film, directed by Ranaut, has also witnessed protests in many places across Punjab as well.