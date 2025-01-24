What's the story

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concerns over violent protests against Kangana Ranaut's new film Emergency in the United Kingdom.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that "freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively."

"We consistently raise concerns with the UK regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. Those obstructing it (the film screening) must be held accountable," the ministry said.