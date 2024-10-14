Summarize Simplifying... In short India has pulled its high commissioner and diplomats from Canada, citing a lack of faith in the Canadian government's commitment to their security.

This move follows allegations from Canada of ties between Indian government agents and a murder in Canada, which India has dismissed as "preposterous imputations".

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also accused Canada of harboring extremists and ignoring extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime leaders.

India withdraws high commissioner, diplomats from Canada

By Tanya Shrivastava 08:25 pm Oct 14, 202408:25 pm

What's the story The Indian government announced on Monday its decision to withdraw the High Commissioner along with other targeted diplomats and officials from Canada. In a statement released Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said the "baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable." "It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety," the ministry's statement added.

Diplomatic summon

Canada's top diplomat summoned amid escalating tensions

"We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security...Therefore...[the Centre]...has decided to withdraw...," the statement said. The MEA's announcement came after it summoned Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler. After a 20-minute meeting at the ministry's headquarters, Wheeler said Canada has provided evidence of ties between agents of the Indian government and a murder on Canadian soil. He urged India to investigate these allegations, adding that it is in both countries' interests to resolve this issue.

Rejection

India rejects Canada's allegations as 'preposterous imputations'

Earlier, the MEA had rejected as "preposterous imputations" the allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents may have been involved in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The ministry accused Trudeau's government of indulging in vote bank politics and promoting extremism, violence, and separatism against India. It also warned that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to these actions.

Accusations

MEA accuses Canada of harboring extremists, terrorists

The MEA has accused the Trudeau government of giving space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada. It alleged that these activities were justified under the garb of freedom of speech. The ministry also claimed that those who entered Canada illegally were fast-tracked for citizenship.

Disregarded requests

India's extradition requests disregarded by Canada: MEA

The MEA further said that several extradition requests from the Indian government for terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been ignored. The ministry also accused Trudeau of displaying hostility toward India, pointing out that his cabinet included people with an extremist and separatist agenda on India.