Pannun assassination plot: US rejects Nikhil Gupta's request for evidence

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:26 am Jan 11, 202411:26 am

An Indian national has been accused of conspiring to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The United States (US) has objected to giving defense materials to Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of conspiring to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The government stated it would provide the information when Gupta, held in a Czech Republic prison pending extradition, appeared and was arraigned in a New York City court. It was responding to a "Motion to Compel Production of Discovery" filed by Gupta's lawyer in a New York court.

Why does this story matter?

Gupta, an Indian national, is at the heart of a global assassination conspiracy. He was arrested by the Czech authorities in June at the behest of the US for plotting to kill Pannun. US prosecutors claim that Gupta collaborated with an Indian government employee in the failed assassination attempt. Meanwhile, the Indian government has labeled Pannun a terrorist, and he is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a threat video targeting Air India.

Court granted US government 3 days to respond

Upon Gupta's legal team's request for relevant defense materials last week, a New York court granted the government three days to respond to the motion. On the third day, the US government responded, stating its readiness to provide discovery upon Gupta's appearance. They argued Gupta isn't entitled to pre-appearance discovery and cited consistency with federal criminal procedure rules. If convicted, Gupta could face up to 10 years in prison for murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire charges.

Share evidence to justify extradition: Court

The US court has asked prosecutors to share with the defense the evidence to justify seeking the Indian citizen's extradition from the Czech Republic, where he is imprisoned. On January 4, Gupta's defense requested the court issue an order directing the government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. Matthew G Olsen, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed that Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

The implications for India

The case could have significant implications for India, as it is alleged that Gupta worked with an Indian government employee in the conspiracy. In November, the Financial Times reported that the US thwarted a plan to assassinate Pannun on American soil. This follows Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's claim that agents connected to the Indian government were involved in pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada. India denied these allegations, resulting in a decline in relations between the two nations.

Pannun's response on alleged plot

After the Financial Times report, Pannun had not commented on the alleged plot, stating he would "let the US government respond to the issue of threats to my life on American soil from Indian operatives." Recently, Pannun stirred controversy by releasing a video message warning people planning to fly with Air India on November 19, saying their "lives would be in danger." He later clarified that he was not making a threat against the airline but calling for its boycott.

Arrested without warrant: Gupta's petition in SC

In December, the Delhi businessman filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India through a family member alleging violations of his fundamental rights while in Czech custody. He claimed he was arrested without an arrest warrant and kept in solitary confinement for over 100 days. He further alleged forced consumption of beef and pork in custody, conflicting with his Hindu and vegetarian beliefs. The petition argued that these actions violated Gupta's rights and sought relief from the top court.