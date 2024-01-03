Door-to-door fuel delivery now available in India: How to use

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:22 pm Jan 03, 202404:22 pm

The service is available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

In light of the recent truck drivers' protest against new hit-and-run laws in India, door-to-door fuel delivery services have emerged as a convenient alternative for consumers. These services, provided by licensed vendors like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, offer doorstep petrol and diesel delivery for commercial vehicles and businesses. This is especially helpful for those planning long road trips or facing emergencies.

How fuel delivery apps work?

To access these fuel delivery services, users must register on their chosen platform, provide their location, select the type of fuel needed, and confirm the price. Currently, only major metro cities in India offer doorstep fuel delivery. It's important to note that these platforms must collaborate with oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, to obtain permission for delivering fuel.

Popular fuel delivery platforms in India

Indian Oil's Fuel@Call service connects industrial and commercial customers with platforms that deliver diesel and petrol supplied by Indian Oil through cloud-based technology. Start-ups like FuelBuddy, PepFuels, Hamsafar, and Repos Energy also offer fuel delivery services in the country, primarily serving Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The market for fuel delivery is still expanding in the country, with more start-ups exploring this promising sector.

What was the protest about?

The protests were against the nation's new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Under BNS, drivers who cause severe accidents because of negligent driving and leave the scene without informing the cops, could face up to 10 years in prison or a Rs. 7 lakh fine. However, the countrywide stir has been called off after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured protestors that their views would be considered before a law regarding hit-and-run cases is implemented.