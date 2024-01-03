What is 'cyber kidnapping'?

1/5

Technology 2 min read

What is 'cyber kidnapping'?

By Rishabh Raj 02:53 pm Jan 03, 202402:53 pm

Foreign exchange students, especially those from China, are at a higher risk for cyber kidnapping than others

Kai Zhuang, a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student in Utah, US, was recently found alive after going missing in what police are calling a case of "cyber kidnapping." His family in China received a photo of him along with a ransom demand for his safe return. Police found him in a tent near Brigham City, where he had isolated himself under the direction of so-called 'cyber kidnappers.' Police say that there was no evidence of a forced abduction.

2/5

How does cyber kidnapping work?

Victims of cyber kidnapping are manipulated into isolating themselves and making it seem like they have been abducted. The kidnappers then threaten the victims' families, demanding ransom money while keeping an eye on the victims through video chat. In Zhuang's case, he was instructed to hide in the woods and send photos to his parents. His family ended up paying around $80,000 to Chinese bank accounts after continuous threats from the kidnappers.

3/5

FBI has found a pattern in cyber kidnapping

Since 2017, the FBI has been warning about cyber kidnapping scams and has observed an evolution in these cases, affecting residents across the US. FBI believes foreign exchange students, particularly ones who come from China, are more at risk than others. The Chinese Embassy in the US has encouraged Chinese citizens, especially students, to increase their safety awareness and remain alert against virtual kidnapping and other types of telecom and online fraud.

4/5

Scammers often use AI to imitate the victim

Other local law enforcement agencies have also reported similar cases. In some situations, scammers use artificial intelligence to imitate the victim's voice or appearance. Last year, CNN covered a story about Jennifer DeStefano in Arizona who got a fake kidnapping call, with AI-made sounds of her daughter screaming. FBI noted then that these cases have been known to law enforcement for at least two decades. In 2022 alone, Americans lost a staggering $2.6 billion to such scams.

5/5

How to safeguard yourself against cyber kidnapping?

To defend against cyber kidnapping, police recommend cutting off communication with the criminals and contacting the police department right away. Never send money to cybercrime perpetrators, as with all cybercrimes. The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advised people to protect their online safety. The suggestions include enabling multi-factor authentication, updating software for malware protection, being careful with pop-up ads and untrusted email links, and using strong passwords with the assistance of a password manager.