You can use iPhone as white noise machine: Here's how

Technology

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:47 pm Jan 03, 202401:47 pm

There are 6 white noise options to choose from

The iPhones have a hidden feature that lets you listen to soothing white noise sounds like ocean waves or gentle rain. To find this facility, head to settings, then accessibility, and finally audio/visual options. You can choose from six different background sounds. Plus, you can even play these calming sounds while watching a video or listening to music on your iPhone.

What sound options are available?

iPhone users can select from six white noise options. They include bright noise, balanced noise, ocean, dark noise, rain, and stream. Users can also adjust the volume as per their liking.

Setting up a shortcut for white noise

There's also a faster way to access these relaxing sounds. Simply set up a shortcut by going to settings, tapping on accessibility, and selecting the accessibility shortcut option. Then, choose background sound as an option and triple-press the home button or side button to commence playing the background noise. This feature is available on iPhones running on iOS 15 and above, and on iPhone 6S or later.

Benefits of white noise

Dr. David Neubauer, an Associate Professor at John Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that using white noise during bedtime could be beneficial. He claimed the constant sound provided by white noise devices is different from changing sounds like music, radio, and television, which our brains pay attention to. A steady, comforting sound can help us fall asleep, create a "sound cocoon" for a sense of security, and block out sudden noises that might wake us up during complete silence.