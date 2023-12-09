Looking forward to iMessage on Android? No longer an option

By Akash Pandey 12:49 pm Dec 09, 202312:49 pm

Its clear that Apple wants to keep users within its ecosystem

Beeper ingeniously enabled Android users to access iMessage, but it's facing an outage after Apple seemingly blocked its access. Users of the recently-launched Beeper Mini started encountering error messages when attempting to send texts, with messages failing to go through. The company acknowledged the issue in a post on X, and Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky stated "all data indicates" Apple is behind the problem.

How is the error message worded?

The error message on Beeper Mini, highlighted in red letters, states: "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out." In response to a Reddit inquiry about the app's functionality, a team member from Beeper had previously advised users to "Report a problem from the app, give us a chance to look into it." Subsequently, the company publicly acknowledged the outage on social media.

Migicovsky states benefits of Beeper Mini

Migicovsky argues that Beeper Mini not only helped Android users join iMessage group chats but also improved security for iPhone users. He pointed out that green bubble texts were unencrypted but Beeper Mini actually increased the security of iPhones. However, Apple views iMessage as a crucial tool for keeping users within its ecosystem and has no plans to release an iMessage app for Android.

EU regulations and Apple's stance on iMessage

There was optimism that EU regulations might compel Apple to make iMessage more compatible. However, recent news suggests that iMessage will be exempt from those rules. This means Apple has no reason not to try to shut down Beeper Mini if possible. Migicovsky questioned Apple's decision, asking, "Why force iPhone users back to sending unencrypted SMS when they chat with friends on Android?"

Uncertain future for Beeper Mini

The future of Beeper Mini is uncertain, as it's unclear how Apple managed to cut off its access. Established in 2020, Beeper's team had been developing a multi-platform messaging aggregator called Beeper Cloud. Beeper Mini employs innovative technology that allows Android users to text iMessage users as if they were also using an iPhone for just $1.99 per month.

How Apple managed to sever access remains unclear

Beeper had moved away from utilizing a middleman, such as a Mac server to relay messages, as seen in other iMessage-to-Android apps. This made it seem to Apple's servers that Beeper Mini's messages were originating from a device running iMessage natively. Despite this method, Apple successfully blocked Beeper Mini's access. How Apple managed it remains uncertain, but Migicovsky mentions evaluating options.

