Everything we know about Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro flagship

Nov 14, 2023



Nubia has revealed a teaser for its upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone, which will debut on November 23 in China. The teaser reveals that the device will get a sleek, flat design, on both sides, without a camera bump. The handset's distinct right-angled frame will set it apart from its rivals. The smartphone will also get a cooling vent on the side, consistent with the previous Red Magic flagships.

Expected camera specifications

A leak from tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Red Magic 9 Pro will come with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, featuring OIS and a 1/1.57-inch sensor size. Additionally, the device is expected to include a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Red Magic 9 Pro series will reportedly come with a new ICE magic cooling system touted as the industry's first 3D ice-level VC heat dissipation system.

Battery and other features

The Red Magic 9 Pro is anticipated to boot Android 14-based Red Magic UI, a 6,000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging capabilities. The device might also include an under-display front-facing camera and feature a switch on the side for activating gaming mode. Nubia is reportedly developing another device, the Nubia Z60 Ultra, which will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and is expected to be released in December 2023.