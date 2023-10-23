Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23



By Akash Pandey 09:20 am Oct 23, 202309:20 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has rolled out a new set of redemption codes, which provide players with the chance to obtain free rewards like gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more. These valuable items can greatly enhance performance in challenging game levels. Typically, the codes remain active for 12-18 hours, so it's vital to redeem them promptly to make the most of the benefits they offer. Do note that each code can only be used once per player.

Check out codes for today

For players seeking free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, redeem codes for October 23 are accessible. Players can utilize these codes to claim various in-game items. FREEAV11QT6023, FIRE459MM3X440, NEWYESK87TR4R, FREEC5RA2423T8Z FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU, F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF, FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63 FFICJGW9NKYT, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FF9MJ31CXKRG 3IBBMSL7AK8G, B3G7A22TWDR7X, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF7MUY4ME6SC, X99TK56XDJ4X

Steps to unlock in-game items

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should visit the redemption website, and log in to their game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Once logged in, input any of the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will appear in the player's mail section within 24 hours.