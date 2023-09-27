Google launches earthquake alert system in India: How to enable

Google launches earthquake alert system in India: How to enable

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 27, 2023 | 01:11 pm 2 min read

The alerts will be offered in local Indian languages supported by Android

US tech giant Google has introduced an earthquake alert system for Android users in India, providing early warnings for areas likely to be impacted by tremors. The feature has been developed in consultation with the National Seismology Center (NSC) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). To note, the alerts will be offered in local Indian languages supported by Android.

Smartphone sensors enable tremor detection

The earthquake alert system utilizes smartphone sensors, such as accelerometers, to detect tremors. To receive the alerts, users must enable location settings on their devices and use a smartphone with Android 5 or later, along with Wi-Fi or cellular data connectivity. Earthquake alerts can be enabled through Settings > Safety & emergency Earthquake alerts or Settings > Location > Advanced > Earthquake alerts.

Two alert types: Be Aware and Take Action

Google offers two types of alerts based on the intensity of tremors. Be Aware alerts are sent to those experiencing level 3 and 4 shaking during an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater, displaying an alert on the screen without sound if the device is on Do Not Disturb/silent mode. Take Action alerts are sent to users experiencing level 5+ shaking during a quake of 4.5 magnitude, bypassing notification settings and playing a loud sound while suggesting safety actions.

Google also offers AI-powered flood alerts

In addition to the new earthquake alert system, Google has been issuing AI-powered flood alerts in India since 2020. The firm began the flood alert pilot in Patna, Bihar, in 2018 before expanding it nationwide. The combination of flood and earthquake alerts aims to help users in the country stay informed and safe during natural disasters.

