WhatsApp's latest update allows image caption editing on Android, iOS

August 19, 2023

The new feature is accessible in the latest stable version of WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a new caption editing feature for both iOS and Android users. This facility allows users to modify captions for images, videos, GIFs, and documents after they have been sent. This improves communication by enabling people to clarify and contextualize their messages. To access the enhancement, simply update WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play Store.

The new feature enhances in-app chat experience

Previously, the editing feature was limited to text messages. Now, it has been extended to media messages too. Users can edit captions within 15 minutes of sending a message. However, it's important to note that edits can only be made from the device that sends the original message. The update is designed to help users correct errors, ultimately improving the overall chat experience.

It is rolling out in a staggered manner

The caption editing feature for images is currently rolling out to limited users who have installed the latest WhatsApp update for iOS and Android. More individuals will gain access to this feature in the coming days, ensuring a better communication experience for all.