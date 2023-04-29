Technology

WhatsApp introduces voice transcriptions, side-by-side view, and seamless chat transfer

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2023, 05:22 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp's latest features are currently rolling out to beta testers

WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned to improve the user experience, especially when rivals like Telegram are actively pushing new updates. Now, the messaging platform is also rolling out a few useful features. On Android, individuals can now enjoy side-by-side view, and transfer chats without using Google Drive. Meanwhile, iOS users are getting a voice message transcription facility.

Feature #1: Chat transfer without involving Google Drive

WhatsApp is pushing a new update for the Android version of the app, adding the ability to transfer chats without using Google Drive. With this option, individuals can eliminate the need to manually back up their chat history on Google Drive, when they want to migrate their account to a new handset. This will even help reduce migration time and promote seamless chat transfer.

Here's how to use it

Once you have downloaded WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19, head to Settings > Chats, and click on Chat Transfer. Now, scan the provided QR code on the new Android phone to initiate the process of chat history migration.

Feature #2: Side-by-side view on Android tablets

On Android tablets, WhatsApp users can manage the side-by-side view, getting more control over the interface. Simply visit WhatsApp Settings > Chats, and enable the toggle for side-by-side view to show your list of chats adjacent to your current chat. This will help users switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.20 update is marked compatible.

Feature #3: Voice message transcription for iOS users

WhatsApp brings voice message transcription on the iOS beta 23.9.0.70 update. This ability helps users understand the content of a voice note in situations where they can't listen to it. The transcription is performed locally on the user's device with the help of language packs, preserving end-to-end encryption. To find any specific voice note, users can search for the relevant keyword or phrase.

The feature comes enabled by default

Voice transcription is enabled by default for every voice note. However, if you want to turn it off, head to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts, and disable the toggle. Individuals can also select their preferred language accent via the message bubble.