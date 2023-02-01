Technology

Alert! WhatsApp won't work on these phones from today

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 01, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

WhatsApp is withdrawing support for around 36 handsets

WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhones and Android models starting today. The Meta-owned platform has decided to withdraw support for over 36 handsets with incompatible OS versions. These smartphones won't receive any further updates, ultimately resulting in the shutdown of service. If your device falls under the list, you should switch to an alternative messaging app or a compatible handset.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been frequently rolling out updates and features.

However, as new abilities are getting added, the platform is ending support for smartphones with outdated software, because it simply cannot deliver a satisfactory experience.

A majority of people have switched to new smartphones with the latest software, but some might still be using older OS versions. They are certainly going to be affected.

The impacted list includes several iPhones and Samsung devices

The list of Apple's iPhone variants that are incompatible with WhatsApp starting today, includes iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE. There are also several Samsung models for which WhatsApp has planned to withdraw support. The list includes Samsung Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, and Galaxy Xcover 2.

There's a long list of affected models from LG

WhatsApp is also pulling the plug on a range of LG models, which include: LG Optimus L3 Ii Dual , Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5 , Optimus L3 II. LG Optimus L7 II , Optimus L5 Dual , Optimus L7 Dual , Optimus F3. LG Optimus F3Q, Optimus L2 II , Optimus L4 III, Optimus F6. LG Act, Lucid 2, and Optimus F7.

Some Huawei and ZTE models are also on the list

WhatsApp will not work on these models: Wiko DARKNIGHT, Archos 53 Platinum, Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, THL W8, and Wiko Sync Five. Some ZTE phones have also been affected including the ZTE V956 - Umi X2, Grand S Flex, and Grand Memo. A few Huawei units are there on the list such as Ascend Mate, Ascend G740, and Ascend D2.

It's time to make a move

In most cases, people can update the software on their devices to keep using WhatsApp. However, if your OEM has already ditched the OS support for your model, you won't be able to get the latest update. If you use any of the listed handsets, it's time to switch to an alternate messaging service or purchase a new smartphone.