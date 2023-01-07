Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 7?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 07, 2023, 10:17 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a fun-to-play battle royale game that allows players to enjoy new features, enhanced visuals, and free rewards using the redemption scheme. Every day, the game developers release redeemable codes that let players collect various in-game items for free. Individuals who don't want to spend money on in-game goodies can benefit from these codes and boost their rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades in the year 2021.

The game quickly gained a great deal of attention from Android users. So far, it has been able to surpass 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Now, its creators aim to retain the user base by offering redeemable codes allowing players to redeem free in-game items which help on the battlefield.

Codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers

There are a few rules that must be followed in order to redeem the codes for Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit redeemable codes must be accessed within 12 to 18 hours of being generated. Only the official rewards redemption website can be used to redeem them. Despite the fact that users can claim multiple codes, every code can be used by them only once.

Check out the codes for January 7

The codes for today i.e. January 7, are listed below. Utilize them to gather in-game items such as royale vouchers, costume bundles, pets, skins, in-game weaponry, diamonds, and more for free. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Access Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page by visiting (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Put a 12-digit code into the text field, then click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." You will be allowed to collect a reward for each successful redemption, from the in-game mail/notification section.