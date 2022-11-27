Technology

WhatsApp developing 'mute' shortcut for group chats on desktops

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 12:54 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp already offers a mute shortcut on Android beta (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is working on a "Mute" shortcut for group chats on desktops, WABetaInfo has reported. It will allow users to turn off notifications for messages received in a group quickly. The shortcut is under development and will initially be available to select beta testers in a future update of WhatsApp desktop beta. The firmware's broader rollout will take place at a later date.

Why does this story matter?

Group chats have become highly popular. WhatsApp recently increased the group limit to 1,024 participants.

Also, the Meta-owned platform now offers "Communities," allowing users to organize and bring together separate groups under one roof.

These add-ons increase the number of notifications on a user's desktop. Hence, the platform is working on the ability to reduce the volume of notifications for selected groups.

A mute shortcut is available on Android beta

WhatsApp recently made it possible to automatically turn off notifications for large groups on the beta app for Android. The platform is now concerned with lowering the frequency of group chat notifications users receive on the desktop. The WhatsApp desktop beta will soon receive an update that will include the group chat mute shortcut, which is currently under development.

How to use this feature?

The mute shortcut will be located between the search and dropdown icons (Photo credit: WABetaInfo)

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo helps us understand how to use the mute shortcut on WhatsApp's desktop beta app. The feature will show up within the header of group chats on the right side. Users will have to simply tap on the bell icon, and it will turn off notifications of the messages received in a particular group.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced the ability to share contact cards on desktop beta recently. There will also be an independent WhatsApp app for desktop users, which will provide assistance via a dedicated chat.