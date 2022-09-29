Technology

Google Search is getting faster, deeper, and more relevant

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 29, 2022, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Google Search will have more vertical videos in results (Photo credit: Google)

Google Search makes looking up something on the internet extremely easy for us. The question is, can it get any easier? Well, Google says yes. At the Search On 2022, the company announced a slew of features coming to its search engine. In the following months, you will see your search results getting more relevant than ever. And that's only the beginning.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the search engine market, Google is the king without a crown. With over 90% market share, Google Search is the go-to option for most people.

The company has kept the Search's charm by keeping it up to date. The company has always worked toward making searching for something simpler than, say, a year ago.

The newly announced features will do just that.

Multisearch Multisearch is being expanded to over 70 languages

Google announced Multisearch at this year's I/O. The feature enables users to search on Google Search with images and texts at the same time. In the coming months, it will be expanded to over 70 languages. The feature lets users take a picture using Google Lens and then add text to it to get more information about the object in the image.

Speed Autocomplete suggestions will be better and faster

Google Search is getting more relevant than ever. When you type something in the search box, you may find the answers before you even complete your query. You will see badges with autocomplete suggestions and related themes and categories. "In the coming months, we're rolling out an even faster way to find what you need," said the company.

Deep Taking a deep dive into search results will get easier

Google has plans to diversify search results. We will see more emphasis on videos, including vertical clips. The company aims to entice users with more browsable and visual-first results. The increase in vertical clips is specifically targeted at mobiles. You may even see related results when you search for something. This is based on a deeper understanding of how people search.