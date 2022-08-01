Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX August 1 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2022, 09:44 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can only be accessed by Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play online battle royale game that is available in India via Google Play Store. The game offers a vast number of collectible items that can be unlocked using real money or via redeemable codes for free. The goodies such as costumes, weapons, supplies, crates, and diamonds can help players improve their gaming experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX in India last September as a high-resolution graphics version of the standard Free Fire game.

Since its release, the game has grown in popularity across the country and is now one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Additionally, the creators of the game are consistently adding free rewards to make the gameplay even more engaging for the gamers.

Details Codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours

For today i.e. August 1, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain in-game rewards such as emotes, loot crates, diamonds, gloo walls, weapons, costumes, and more. The codes can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. They can be accessed by players using Indian servers only. Also, the codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 1

A player is allowed to claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per player. Take a look at today's codes: FBJYRY56MLOT, FJO94TASD3FT, PQR3BKUI7LT7, FSDRFKUIYVGR FBTU6BFYTBT7, FBJUT6RFT1RT, FBTU6JKIE8E7, FLU8HG8RBHT4 ST5KJCRFVBHT, S5JTUGVJY5Y4, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11NJN5YS3E FF9MJ31CXKRG, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FIIFGI8EO49F, HTY3RIFGOR3F

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in the code into the text box appearing on the website and click on the 'Confirm' button. Then press 'Ok.' Once a code is redeemed, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.