Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Ace Pro's specifications officially revealed

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Ace Pro's specifications officially revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Ace Pro is expected to arrive in two colorways

OnePlus is all set to introduce the Ace Pro smartphone in China on Wednesday (August 3). The brand has revealed that the device will get a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W fast-charging, up to 16GB of RAM, and more. It will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10T, releasing in India on the same day.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Ace Pro is touted to be a more performance-focused handset than the other models in the line-up.

With the device inching closer to its launch, the brand has become active with official revelations that are just enough to keep the fans hooked.

The device will be equipped with several new-age features and shall house the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

Design and display The handset will get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Ace Pro will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will house a triple camera arrangement on the rear. The device will boast a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000Hz sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colors. It may arrive in Green and Black shades.

Cameras It may include a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Ace Pro's rear camera setup is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support. The main snapper will be joined by two auxiliary sensors, which will comprise an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The rear setup should also feature "Image Clarity Engine 2.0." On the front, the device will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The OnePlus Ace Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is tipped to get up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12-based ColorOS. It will house a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging. Also, it will feature "HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA 3.0" for enhanced gaming.

Information OnePlus Ace Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the OnePlus Ace Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch on Wednesday (August 3). For reference, its Indian counterpart, i.e., the OnePlus 10T, is said to start at around Rs. 50,000.