Nothing phone (1)'s design revealed: Check features and expected price

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 15, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will be available in at least a White color option (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing is all set to launch its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1), on July 12. Much ahead of the launch, a Flipkart listing has revealed the rear design of the phone. As expected, the handset will have a unique industrial design with exposed screws and wireless charging coil. The listing also confirms that the device will have a dual camera module at the back.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2022, no smartphone has created more hyper than the upcoming Nothing phone (1). Carl Pei-led Nothing had promised to bring a breath of fresh air into smartphone designs that have become predictable and stale.

The revealed rear panel shows that they were not kidding. The company has chosen a transparent design philosophy.

This may provoke other companies to come up with something new.

Design and Display The handset will have a metal frame and flat rails

The Nothing phone (1) will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal frame, flat rails, an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor, power button on the right, and volume buttons on the left. On the transparent rear panel, it will have an oval camera unit and Nothing branding on the bottom left. It is tipped to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display.

Information The smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup

The Nothing phone (1) will flaunt a dual rear camera arrangement. It is rumored to have a 50MP main shooter and an unspecified ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device will support wireless charging

The Nothing phone (1) will draw power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and may house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging support. It will also offer support for wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

Nothing will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the phone (1) at the time of launch. However, we expect it to start at around $500 (around Rs. 39,000). The phone will be available in at least a White colorway, with more variants expected.