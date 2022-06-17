Technology

Ahead of launch, Motorola RAZR 3's price leaked: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 17, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

The Motorola RAZR 3 will first debut in China. Representative image (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is just a few weeks away from announcing its third-generation foldable phone, the RAZR 3, in China and other markets. In the latest development, the pricing details and color variants of the handset have been leaked by @Onleaks and Compare Dial. The device will bear a price tag of €1,149 (nearly Rs. 94,400). Initially, it will be available in Quartz Black shade only.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola RAZR 3, with the new flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, will have better internals than its predecessor, the RAZR 5G from 2020. It will also offer a more modern look as revealed by a recently leaked hands-on video.

But despite these upgrades, at the rumored prices, the new-generation handset will be €250 cheaper than its predecessor which had debuted at €1,399.

Design and display The handset may get a 6.7-inch foldable screen

The Motorola RAZR 3 will have a revamped clamshell design, with an improved hinge, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main foldable display, expected to be a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, will have a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. Out the outside, there will be a 3.0-inch cover screen.

Information It could get a 48MP main camera

The Motorola RAZR 3 will house dual cameras on the outer shell, that may include a 48MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The Motorola RAZR 3 will be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It may get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MyUX. It could pack a 2,800mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola RAZR 3: Pricing and availability

The Motorola RAZR 3 will be priced at €1,149 (nearly Rs. 94,400), as per the latest tip-off. It will be launched in Quartz Black shade, with more color variants expected to arrive later. (Source: Compare Dial)