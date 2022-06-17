OPPO Reno7 A, with triple rear cameras, launched: Check price
OPPO has introduced Reno7 A as its latest mid-ranger in Japan. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is available for pre-booking at JPY 44,800 (nearly Rs. 26,300) for its lone 6GB/128GB configuration which will go on sale starting June 30.
- OPPO is aiming to strengthen its mid-range portfolio of smartphones in Japan, where Sony and Samsung are dominating.
- There are no bells and whistles to write home about but it offers decent hardware for the price, including a high refresh rate AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, modern design, water resistance, and good battery life.
- Chances are it may debut in other market as well.
The Reno7 A features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera island. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Starry Black and Dream Blue shades.
The Reno7 A houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.7) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.
The Reno7 A is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Reno7 A bears a price-tag of JPY 44,800 (around Rs. 26,300) for its sole 6GB/128GB variant. The handset is currently available for pre-order and will be up for grabs in Japan from June 30 onward via the brand's official store, Amazon, and partner retailers