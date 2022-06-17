Technology

OPPO Reno7 A, with triple rear cameras, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 17, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Reno7 A is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has introduced Reno7 A as its latest mid-ranger in Japan. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is available for pre-booking at JPY 44,800 (nearly Rs. 26,300) for its lone 6GB/128GB configuration which will go on sale starting June 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is aiming to strengthen its mid-range portfolio of smartphones in Japan, where Sony and Samsung are dominating.

There are no bells and whistles to write home about but it offers decent hardware for the price, including a high refresh rate AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, modern design, water resistance, and good battery life.

Chances are it may debut in other market as well.

Design and display The handset bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Reno7 A features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera island. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Starry Black and Dream Blue shades.

Information It has a 48MP primary camera

The Reno7 A houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.7) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

The Reno7 A is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno7 A: Pricing and availability

The Reno7 A bears a price-tag of JPY 44,800 (around Rs. 26,300) for its sole 6GB/128GB variant. The handset is currently available for pre-order and will be up for grabs in Japan from June 30 onward via the brand's official store, Amazon, and partner retailers