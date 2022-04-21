Business

Global smartphone shipments down by 11% in Q1 of 2022

Xiaomi claimed the third position with 13% market share (Photo credit: Bigstock)

Amid unfavorable conditions, smartphone shipments have fallen by 11% in the first quarter of 2022, says new data from Canalys. According to the report, Samsung stormed back to the top riding on the success of its A-series and Galaxy S22 series. Apple also performed well to come second. Meanwhile, the decline is attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, component shortages, COVID-19, and lockdowns in China.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Canalys report on smartphone shipments in Q1 of 2022 spells out exactly what we expected - a steep decline.

It should be, however, noted that the top five have managed to keep their numbers respectful.

With the global component crisis set to improve sooner than later, recovery is on the horizon for the market.

Market view Samsung reclaims the top spot with 24% market share

Smartphone shipments worldwide had seen an increase, albeit small, in the last quarter of 2021. However, Q1 2022 saw an 11% dip, as per the latest Canalys report. Samsung reclaimed the top position with a 24% market share, up from 20% in Q4 of 2021. Apple is second with 18%. Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo claimed the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Causes Russia-Ukraine war has not been kind to the smartphone market

The first quarter of every year is usually sluggish. However, the Q1 of 2022 has been marred by unfavorable events. Uncertainties in 2022 began with the increase in COVID-19 cases caused due to the Omicron variant but that was brought under control quickly. The Russia-Ukraine war along with the rolling lockdown in China and inflation have, however, sent the market into the negative.

Recipe for success Diversification of portfolio helped Samsung and Apple

In the midst of an unfavorable climate, Samsung and Apple have surprisingly managed to top their tally from Q1 of 2021. Samsung's success can be attributed to the diversification of its portfolio. The revitalization of the mid-to-low segment A-series proved to be a boon for the company. Apple's growth, on the other hand, was driven by the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone SE.