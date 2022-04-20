Business

Sensex climbs to 57,038 points, Nifty reclaims 17,100 mark

Sensex climbs to 57,038 points, Nifty reclaims 17,100 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 20, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.49% to settle at 8,294.05 points (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices ended a five-day losing streak, thanks to gains in automobile and energy stocks. The Sensex jumped 1.02% to 57,038 points while the Nifty climbed 1.05% to 17,137. The midcap indices also traded in the green as Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.49% to close at 8,294.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY INFRA, gaining 2.15%, 1.51%, and 1.29%, respectively. Furthermore, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.31%, 3.84%, and 3.77%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest losers, shedding 3.08%, 1.43%, and 1.23%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Wednesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,151.05 points, Hang Seng plunged to 20,944.67 points, and Nikkei dropped to 27,217.85 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 287.3 points to 13,619.66.

Commodities INR up by 0.42% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.42% to close at Rs. 76.18 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. However, the gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 52,414, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 68,122. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $103.11 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.75/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.