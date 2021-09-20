Sensex plunges 525 points on global sell-off

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking nearly ten percent

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 525 points on Monday, led by losses in index majors HDFC twins, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank amid a sell-off in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 524.96 points or 0.89 percent lower at 58,490.93. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 188.25 points or 1.07 percent to 17,396.90. Here's more.

Sensex pack

Who were the top losers?

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking nearly ten percent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Dr. Reddy's, and M&M. On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and HCL Tech were among the gainers. "Indian markets finally seem to be taking a small pause, largely driven by nervousness in the global markets," said Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer.

Quote

Two factors are playing on minds of global investors: Expert

"Two key factors playing on the minds of global investors include the upcoming Fed meeting and the uncertainty building up in the Chinese real estate market due to stress on one of the major property players in the country," he added.

Details

Markets are keenly awaiting clarity on Fed's taper plans: Expert

While the markets are keenly awaiting clarity on Fed's taper plans in terms of timelines and quantum, we believe it may give an advance notice on tapering in this week's meeting, followed by a formal announcement at the following meeting in November, he stated. Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng ended over three percent lower.

Information

Brent crude trading at $73.89 per barrel

Bourses in China, Japan, and South Korea were closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with steep losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.92 percent to $73.89 per barrel.