Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition goes official: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 31, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

The Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet in China. The latest device from the brand features an 8.8-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It is priced at CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,400) for its sole 12GB/256GB configuration. However, it will retail at a discounted price during its first sale.

The Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition bears identical specifications to the standard Legion Y700 tablet, except for its color-changing rear glass panel.

The device is focused on gaming enthusiasts who want to get their hands on an upper-mid-range Android gaming tablet.

Just like the previous iteration, Lenovo remains silent on expanding the availability of the "Ultimate Edition" model of the Legion Y700 in global markets.

Design and display The tablet features a 120Hz LCD display

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition bears a minimalist design with slim bezels and a camera in the top bezel. On the rear, it features a color-changing glass back and single snapper with an LED flash. The device sports an 8.8-inch 2K (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition houses a 13MP single rear camera along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device shoots 1080p videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based ZUI 13 and houses a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also houses a JBL-powered speaker setup and a vapor cooling chamber.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition bears a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration in China. However, the tablet will retail at a discounted price of CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38,700) on its first sale.

