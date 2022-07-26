Realme Pad X goes official at Rs. 20,000: Check specifications
Realme Pad X has been introduced in India. The device retains the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. It features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 for its 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi) model. It will be available via Flipkart and the official store from August 1 in Glowing Grey and Glacier Blue shades.
- Realme Pad X has arrived as a successor to the Realme Pad that was introduced in India last year.
- The device comes with an optional keyboard and stylus, and is touted as the most affordable 5G tablet in its segment.
- Realme's latest tablet will take on the recently released Xiaomi Pad 5 and mid-range offerings from Samsung as well as Lenovo.
Realme Pad X bears a sleek design and comes with symmetrical bezels, flat edges, and a top-centered front camera when held vertically. It features a single rear camera. The device boasts a 10.95-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with 450-nits of peak brightness, nearly 85% screen-to-body ratio, and O1 Ultra Vision Engine for video color enhancements. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.1mm in thickness.
Realme Pad X is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the rear. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) 105-degree ultra-wide camera for selfies and video calling. The device offers 1080p video recording support at 30fps via front and rear cameras.
Realme Pad X draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, mated with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and houses an 8,340mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging and reverse charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
Realme Pad X is priced at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999 for the 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi only), 4GB/64GB (5G), and 6GB/128GB (5G) models, respectively. On the first sale (August 1, 12 noon), buyers will get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all models.