Realme Pad X goes official at Rs. 20,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Realme Pad X offers magnetic wireless charging support for the Realme Pencil (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme Pad X has been introduced in India. The device retains the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. It features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 for its 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi) model. It will be available via Flipkart and the official store from August 1 in Glowing Grey and Glacier Blue shades.

Why does this story matter?

Realme Pad X has arrived as a successor to the Realme Pad that was introduced in India last year.

The device comes with an optional keyboard and stylus, and is touted as the most affordable 5G tablet in its segment.

Realme's latest tablet will take on the recently released Xiaomi Pad 5 and mid-range offerings from Samsung as well as Lenovo.

Design and display The tablet offers a 2K LCD display

Realme Pad X bears a sleek design and comes with symmetrical bezels, flat edges, and a top-centered front camera when held vertically. It features a single rear camera. The device boasts a 10.95-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with 450-nits of peak brightness, nearly 85% screen-to-body ratio, and O1 Ultra Vision Engine for video color enhancements. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.1mm in thickness.

Information It has a 13MP rear camera

Realme Pad X is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the rear. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) 105-degree ultra-wide camera for selfies and video calling. The device offers 1080p video recording support at 30fps via front and rear cameras.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 processor powers the tablet

Realme Pad X draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, mated with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and houses an 8,340mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging and reverse charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Pad X: Pricing and availability

Realme Pad X is priced at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999 for the 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi only), 4GB/64GB (5G), and 6GB/128GB (5G) models, respectively. On the first sale (August 1, 12 noon), buyers will get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all models.