WhatsApp will soon let you message yourself on linked devices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

This feature will first arrive in WhatsApp beta for desktop (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on improvements toward multi-device usage. Users will soon be able to send messages to themselves and view their own chats from a linked device in the near future. This feature will first arrive in the WhatsApp beta for desktop, and will later make its way to the Android and iOS versions as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

To maintain its competitive edge in the market, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on many new features.

The new 'Message yourself' feature is under development and is yet to be released to beta testers.

The company has also rolled out a standalone app for Windows and users will get notifications even when their smartphone is offline.

Reason What is the importance of this feature?

Currently, the ability to chat with your own mobile number is only available on the primary device. However, once this feature is introduced in multi-device usage, people will be able to compose and view texts in multiple locations. This will be of help to those who want to save important information. This solution will first arrive in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Mechanism How will this feature work?

In a future version of the WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will scroll through the contacts and tap on the 'You' button. Once you do so, you will be able to send messages to yourself. When the Meta-owned platform introduces this facility on Android and iOS, users will be able to see these chats when they log into WhatsApp from another mobile device.

Information WhatsApp is also working on other features for linked devices

The messaging platform will introduce many new features for linked devices in the future. They include the ability to see live locations, clear or delete chats on linked devices when the primary device is an iPhone, and create/view broadcast lists on linked ones.