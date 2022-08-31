Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iQOO 9T is available with benefits worth Rs. 12,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 31, 2022

The iQOO 9T's V1+ chipset aids image clarity enhancements

The iQOO 9T is a gaming-focused handset, boasting a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and several new-age features such as a high refresh rate OLED screen and 120W fast-charging technology. The device was introduced earlier this month as a 'flagship killer,' priced under Rs. 50,000. It is currently selling with attractive discounts and benefits worth Rs. 12,000 via Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The iQOO 9T, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999, which is Rs. 5,000 less than its MRP of Rs. 54,999. Buyers can also avail Rs. 2,000 off via a discount coupon available on the Amazon product listing along with extra Rs. 5,000 off in exchange for an eligible smartphone.

Design and display The smartphone offers 1,200Hz instant touch response rate

The iQOO 9T flaunts a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, an under-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a glass back and comes in Alpha and Legend trims. The device packs a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen having a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200Hz instant touch response rate, 1,500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The iQOO 9T features a 50MP main camera with OIS

The iQOO 9T offers a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) GN5 main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

The iQOO 9T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12 operating system topped with Funtouch OS 12. The device houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.