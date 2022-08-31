Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's August 31 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 31, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting but using the same strategies and tools may make you lose interest. Hence, Garena's Free Fire MAX offers players an option to access additional items to improve the gaming experience. Players can grab the in-game supplies via real money or through redeemable codes for free.

Free Fire MAX was released as a visually enhanced version of the classic Free Fire battle royale game back in September 2021.

The game's improved graphics along with the rewards redemption program have helped it gain popularity among gamers and achieve a sizable fanbase.

With good gaming strategies and additional supplies, players can climb up the leaderboard rankings.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited duration

There are some rules players need to follow in order to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. The codes are accessible only by gamers using Indian servers. Players can access multiple codes but each code is redeemable by them only once. The alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed only via the rewards redemption website.

Codes Here are the codes for August 31

Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 31 are mentioned below. HAYA-TOAV-U76V, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

Instructions Here's how to redeem the codes

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, type a code into the text box and click "Confirm" followed by pressing the "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.