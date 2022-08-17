Technology

WhatsApp introduces new desktop app for Windows: How to use

WhatsApp introduces new desktop app for Windows: How to use

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 17, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

The new WhatsApp desktop app can be downloaded via Microsoft App Store (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is in a rush to reel in users. Now, the Meta-owned platform has introduced a standalone app for Windows. Desktop users will no longer have to link their smartphones to sync, send, and receive texts. WhatsApp's new desktop app can be downloaded via Microsoft App Store. Let us tell you how to use it.

Ease Users will get notifications even when smartphone is offline

Earlier, desktop users had to access WhatsApp via internet browsers or download the web-based version of the firmware. Now, the new application works without relying on the phone app. It delivers a cleaner interface and looks almost similar to the outgoing web-based app. As per the company, it will offer better reliability and speed. Users will receive notifications even when their smartphone is offline.

Steps How to use the app?

The WhatsApp app for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft App Store. To login into the application, open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Next, tap on 'More options' for Android or 'Settings' on iOS. Finally, click on 'Linked Devices.' Point the phone camera to the QR code that appears on the WhatsApp Desktop app. You will be successfully logged into in few seconds.

Limitation What is the problem with linking multiple devices?

WhatsApp's multi-device facility allows users to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp account without needing a phone. Right now, only computers can be linked. However, there are certain limitations. Users using iPhones as primary devices cannot delete chats, view the live locations, or send texts with link previews from WhatsApp Web. Users running very old versions of WhatsApp can't be called too.

Plans WhatsApp is also testing an undo delete feature

WhatsApp is also testing a new facility to undo accidentally deleted messages. This is available to certain Android beta users. This feature will permit users to undelete texts within a few seconds of clicking on delete. Once a message is removed, a pop-up menu will appear at the bottom of the screen. Here, you can tap on undo.