#DealOfTheDay: Xiaomi 12 Pro now available at just Rs. 39,250

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 12 Pro measures 8.16mm in thickness and weighs 205g

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced in India in April as the brand's flagship contender to rival offerings in the premium category. The device has all the elements of a bonafide flagship. Notably, the top-tier smartphone can currently be availed at the price of an upper mid-range handset. It is up for grabs with massive discounts as well as exchange offers.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Xiaomi 12 Pro bears an official price tag of Rs. 62,999 and Rs. 66,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, Amazon is offering the handset for as low as Rs. 39,249 and Rs. 43,249 for the above-mentioned models. The discounted prices include Rs. 5,000 off via coupon, Rs. 6,000 off with ICICI Bank cards, and up to Rs. 12,750 off exchange discount.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, curved edges, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with nearly 522ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision support. The display offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 1,500-nits peak brightness, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Information The Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts 50MP triple rear cameras

In the rear camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Xiaomi 12 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 baked on top. The device is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.