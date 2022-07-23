Technology

Sony PlayStation 5 restocked again: How to pre-book the console?

Sony PlayStation 5 restocked again: How to pre-book the console?

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 23, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Sony PS5's next delivery will begin on July 30 (Photo credit: Sony)

Japanese electronic giant Sony has restocked the PlayStation 5 inventory in India. Pre-booking for the gaming console began at 12 pm. Only the Digital Edition is up for grabs this time. Deliveries for the new round of orders will begin on July 30. Interested buyers have the option to pre-book the device via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, among other outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

PS5's availability in the market since its launch has been plagued by supply issues, and as far as we know, those issues are here to stay.

Sony, however, has been trying to keep up with monthly restocks. This is the company's 19th restock of the gaming console here.

The demand-supply issue has not stopped interested gamers from trying their luck at the console.

Specifications The gaming console offers 825GB of onboard storage

The Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are fueled by an octa-core processor based on Zen 2 architecture paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. They deliver 8K gaming support at up to 120fps, along with 4K TV gaming. They house 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage, with support for storage expansion via PS5 SSDs.

Information Get your hands on PS5 before the stock runs out

The Sony PS5 can be pre-ordered via ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop. Stocks are expected to be limited, so it is advised that you get your PS5 as soon as possible.

Pre-booking tips It is better to try booking from multiple e-commerce websites

Booking a PS5 is all about optimal management of time and resources. Firstly, what you have to remember is to go for multiple e-commerce websites. However, do not open those where you don't have an account. Secondly, have your payment information saved on different sites, with multiple options ready to be used. Try to get an extra pair of hands to help you out.

Information Sony PS5: Pricing

The Sony PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,990, while the Standard Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 49,990. Buyers will have the option to avail several offers on different e-commerce sites.