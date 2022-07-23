Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 23 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 23, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is free-to-play in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online battle royale game that is available in India. It can be accessed on Android devices and is free to play. The game offers several daily rewards, including costumes, supplies, crates, weapons, and more. These goodies aid players in improving their rankings on the scoreboard. They can be unlocked using real money or via redeemable codes for free.

Last year, Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in India as a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

Developers of the game consistently add reward schemes accessible via codes to keep the gameplay interesting for the players.

The game has gained widespread popularity across the country since its debut and continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Conditions The codes have a maximum validity of 18 hours

For Saturday, i.e., July 23, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain mysterious rewards such as diamonds, weapons, loot crates, emotes, costumes, gloo walls, and more. The codes can be accessed only by players using Indian servers and can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website. They are valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here is the list of codes for July 23

A player can redeem a particular code only once and they are exclusive to Indian servers. The codes for Saturday are mentioned below. FFAC-ZYXE-6RF2, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, 22NS-MZUG-SZMZ, MM5O-DFFD-CEEW. TJ57-0SSD-NSAP, FFIC-DCTS-LIFT, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25. RRQ3-SSJT-NOUK, HAYA-TOAV-U76V, TJ57-0SSD-N5AP, ROUV-PEYJ-OXZX. FFPL-UED9-3XRT, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, NLCB-6592-K2DE.

Process How to redeem the codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in the code into the text box that appears on the website. Now tap on the "Confirm" button and then click on "Ok." Once the code is redeemed, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section.