Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 27?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 27?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX with the aim of improving the battle royale gaming experience on mobile devices. The game quickly rose to fame in India due to its visual enhancements. Due to this reason, the developers introduced the rewards redemption program as a token of appreciation. The scheme helps players get access to a variety of exclusive in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Playing a battle royale game with teammates is fun, but reusing the same tools multiple times could make gamers lose interest.

Therefore, Free Fire MAX's redeemable codes grant players access to various in-game collectibles. They are helpful for those unwilling to spend real money on supplies.

Utilizing the additional bonuses, players can eliminate monotony when competing on the battlefield.

Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Gamers must abide by a few ground rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, the codes are valid for redemption only through the Indian servers. Even though players can claim multiple codes in one go, they can redeem each code only once. The 12-digit codes must be claimed using the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 27

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for Sunday, i.e., November 27. Redeem them to get free in-game items. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. SARG-886A-V5GR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2.

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Now, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.