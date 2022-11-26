Technology
Realme 10 Pro+ will arrive in India under Rs. 25,000
Realme's 10 Pro series is all set to launch in India on December 8. It will include the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the 10 Pro+ has been tipped to arrive under Rs. 25,000. The device's cost has been teased by Realme VP Madhav Sheth in a quirky video tweet that talks about "democratizing curved display under 25K."
Why does this story matter?
- Realme 10 Pro+ was recently introduced in China. The handset bears some notable specifications and features for its price.
- Now, its cost in the Indian market has been teased, increasing the hype. The aggressive pricing strategy may make it the segment's only phone to offer a curved display under Rs. 25,000.
- This could be challenging for the brands competing in India's mid-range market.
Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 26, 2022
The handset comes with a 120Hz curved OLED screen
The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. On the rear, it has two circular cut-outs for cameras. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 800 nits of peak brightness.
Realme 10 Pro+ packs a 108MP main camera
The Realme 10 Pro+ offers a triple rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 108MP (f/1.75) primary snapper with Samsung HM6 sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
The handset supports 67W fast charging
The Realme 10 Pro+ houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme 10 Pro+: Pricing and availability
The official price and availability details of the Realme 10 Pro+ in India will be announced on December 8. However, the video teaser reveals that it will start at under Rs. 25,000 in the country.