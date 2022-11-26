Technology

Realme 10 Pro+ will arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

The Realme 10 Pro+ boasts an under-display fingerprint scanner

Realme's 10 Pro series is all set to launch in India on December 8. It will include the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the 10 Pro+ has been tipped to arrive under Rs. 25,000. The device's cost has been teased by Realme VP Madhav Sheth in a quirky video tweet that talks about "democratizing curved display under 25K."

Why does this story matter?

Realme 10 Pro+ was recently introduced in China. The handset bears some notable specifications and features for its price.

Now, its cost in the Indian market has been teased, increasing the hype. The aggressive pricing strategy may make it the segment's only phone to offer a curved display under Rs. 25,000.

This could be challenging for the brands competing in India's mid-range market.

Take a look at the teaser

Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 26, 2022

The handset comes with a 120Hz curved OLED screen

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. On the rear, it has two circular cut-outs for cameras. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 800 nits of peak brightness.

Realme 10 Pro+ packs a 108MP main camera

The Realme 10 Pro+ offers a triple rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 108MP (f/1.75) primary snapper with Samsung HM6 sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

The handset supports 67W fast charging

The Realme 10 Pro+ houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 10 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official price and availability details of the Realme 10 Pro+ in India will be announced on December 8. However, the video teaser reveals that it will start at under Rs. 25,000 in the country.

