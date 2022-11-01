Nokia G60 5G launched with 50MP main camera, 120Hz display
HMD Global has launched the Nokia G60 as its latest Nokia-branded smartphone in the Indian market. Talking about the device's highlights, it gets a 120Hz LCD panel, a 50MP primary camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The handset costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. It is currently up for pre-order and will be available starting November 8.
- HMD Global claims that the Nokia G60 is built with a focus on sustainability. Its back panel and frame are made using 100% and 60% recycled polycarbonate material, respectively.
- The device comes with two years of warranty. It will also get three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates. This shall make users keep their phone for a longer duration, the brand expects.
The Nokia G60 sports a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, a polycarbonate body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a horizontally-aligned triple camera setup. The handset equips a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Ice Gray and Pure Black colors.
The rear camera setup on the Nokia G60 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Nokia G60 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It offers 1TB of expandable storage. The phone boots Android 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Nokia G60 comes in a single 6GB/128GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 29,999. At present, the device is available for pre-booking. It will be up for grabs from November 8 onward via the brand's e-store, and leading online and offline stores.