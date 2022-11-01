Technology

Nokia G60 5G launched with 50MP main camera, 120Hz display

The Nokia G60 measures 8.61mm in thickness and weighs 190g

HMD Global has launched the Nokia G60 as its latest Nokia-branded smartphone in the Indian market. Talking about the device's highlights, it gets a 120Hz LCD panel, a 50MP primary camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The handset costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. It is currently up for pre-order and will be available starting November 8.

Context Why does this story matter?

HMD Global claims that the Nokia G60 is built with a focus on sustainability. Its back panel and frame are made using 100% and 60% recycled polycarbonate material, respectively.

The device comes with two years of warranty. It will also get three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates. This shall make users keep their phone for a longer duration, the brand expects.

Design and display The handset boasts a 120Hz LCD panel

The Nokia G60 sports a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, a polycarbonate body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a horizontally-aligned triple camera setup. The handset equips a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Ice Gray and Pure Black colors.

Information It is equipped with a 50MP primary camera

The rear camera setup on the Nokia G60 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs a 4,500mAh battery

The Nokia G60 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It offers 1TB of expandable storage. The phone boots Android 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G60: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G60 comes in a single 6GB/128GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 29,999. At present, the device is available for pre-booking. It will be up for grabs from November 8 onward via the brand's e-store, and leading online and offline stores.