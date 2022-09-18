Technology

New leak reveals Xiaomi 12T series specs: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 18, 2022, 08:37 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 12T series phones will have a similar design, but the handsets will differ in camera and chipset departments (Photo credit: WinFuture).

Chinese consumer electronics brand Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its 12T series, including the 12T Pro and vanilla 12T models, soon. In the latest development, WinFuture has revealed the complete specifications of the devices along with their renders. The handsets will bear a similar display, battery, and fast-charging capabilities. However, they will differ in processor and camera departments. Here are the complete details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch in their home country, the 12T series may be introduced in the global markets, including India.

The 12T Pro will rival the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, whereas the vanilla 12T will take on the sub-Rs. 50,000 offerings.

While these two will be fairly premium models, Xiaomi may still opt to cost-cut by switching from a metal frame to a plastic frame.

Design and display The handsets will bear a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the devices will flaunt a 12 Pro-like camera module with an LED flash. Both phones shall have a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2712×1220 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The Pro model will get a 200MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will boast a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung HP1 primary sensor, whereas the vanilla 12T will feature a 108MP (f/1.65) main camera. Both will get an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, they will feature a 20MP snapper.

Internals The handsets will support 120W fast-charging

The 12T Pro and 12T will be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoCs, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12T series: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to start at €849 (around Rs. 67,700), while the Xiaomi 12T may bear a starting price tag of €649 (nearly Rs. 51,800). The handsets are expected to go official next week.