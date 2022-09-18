Technology

TECNO POP 6 Pro India launch confirmed: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 18, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

The TECNO POP 6 Pro offers 120Hz touch sampling rate

TECNO has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone, the POP 6 Pro, in India and also revealed its important details. As for key highlights, the device gets an HD+ display, 8MP main camera with dual flash, and a 5,000mAh battery. It boots Android 12 (Go Edition). It will soon be available for purchase via Amazon in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black colors.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is flooding the budget smartphones market in India in order to compete with the Samsung and Redmi models, which are dominating the segment.

The brand has targeted its latest smartphone at first-time buyers looking for an affordable offering with a large display, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery.

In India, the TECNO POP 6 Pro will replace the POP 5 Pro.

Design and display The handset will offer 480 nits of maximum brightness

The TECNO POP 6 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, a 2.5D curved design, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets dual cameras. The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the back panel of the handset gets a textured finish.

Information It features an 8MP main camera

On the rear, the TECNO POP 6 Pro will feature an 8MP (f/2.0) primary camera, an unspecified secondary camera, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset sports a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera and an LED flash.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The TECNO POP 6 Pro is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It offers up to 256GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 (Go Edition) with HiOS 8.6 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information TECNO POP 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

TECNO POP 6 Pro will be offered in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black colors. Its price and availability details will be revealed at the time of its launch; it will be up for grabs here on Amazon. It is expected to cost around Rs. 8,999.

