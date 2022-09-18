Technology

iPhone 12 gets massive price-cut, to sell under Rs. 40,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 18, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 12 measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 164g.

As Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is approaching, the e-commerce giant has started revealing discounts and offers on a host of items, including smartphones. In the latest development, the special sale price of the iPhone 12 has been disclosed. Amazon teased the handset will be sold for less than 40,000. If you've been planning to get an iPhone, this will be a great deal!

Details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 12 bears a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for its 64GB model. However, on Amazon, this model will retail for less than 40,000—meaning a discount of at least Rs. 20,000—during the sale. Besides the massive price cut, buyers can also avail discount coupons and bank offers. Additionally, Amazon is also expected to provide some exchange offers to users for eligible smartphones.

Design and display The handset offers 1,200-nits of maximum brightness

The iPhone 12 comes with a notch for the Face ID and selfie camera. It features slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and IP68 dust/water resistance. It gets "ceramic shield" glass protection along with an oleophobic coating for the display. It boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen with a 460ppi pixel density, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 certification, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It packs 12MP front and rear cameras

The iPhone 12 flaunts dual rear cameras that include a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals An A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is backed by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is shipped with iOS 15. Under the hood, it packs a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W wired and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, the device has support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.