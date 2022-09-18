Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 18?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 18, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has managed to amass a massive fanbase in India with its visually-enhanced graphics as well as rewards redemption program. This multiplayer battle royale game offers players a range of in-game items via redeemable codes. Individuals with additional supplies and good game handling strategies have higher chances of winning and achieving top leaderboard rankings. Here are the codes for Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021 as a graphically improved version of the classic Free Fire.

Since then, the game has received enormous popularity among Indian players and is now one of the most downloaded battle royale games on Android devices.

Additionally, the developers offer redeemable codes on a regular basis as a token of appreciation to keep the gamers hooked.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited duration

The players need to follow some ground rules to access the Free Fire MAX codes. Individuals can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be redeemed by them only once. Also, the alphanumeric codes are redeemable by gamers using the Indian servers. The 12-digit codes can only be claimed through the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e. September 18, are mentioned below. Using these codes, players can win exciting in-game content and enhance their gaming experience. F452-JIKR-8F7Y, GDRO-56L7-8UJO, NB9V-8C7S-65TR, QDF1-2H3J-E4IR. F8G7-6TRX-FSBD, E8RK-TLYO-H9BI, JTYL-UOJL-KHGF, ISYT-RADQ-C123. IERF-7TRX-SF5D, RTLY-UPOH-98BU, VYHF-NMRO-T6Y7, U5IV-87S6-5RED. 5G2Y-ERGF-HUVU, JHRN-5KTG-O9SQ, IK12-3ER6-NMBV.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Now add an alphanumeric code into the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." Each redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mailbox.