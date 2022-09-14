Technology

Realme C30s launched in India at Rs. 7,500: Check features

Realme C30s launched in India at Rs. 7,500: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 14, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

The Realme C30s offers 1TB of expandable storage via a dedicated micro-SD card slot

Realme has introduced a new budget smartphone in India, called the Realme C30s. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch screen, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, an 8MP rear camera, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It bears a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for its base 2GB/32GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting September 23.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has added yet another smartphone to its ever-expanding C-series. This is the second budget handset in a row after the Narzo 50i Prime which was unveiled yesterday.

The entry-level handset is equipped with run-of-the-mill features, and it aims to attract first-time buyers in the country.

It goes against the likes of the recently-revealed Redmi A1, and offerings from TECNO and Infinix.

Design and display The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme C30s sports a waterdrop notch for a selfie camera, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a monotone design, a single camera, and an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It features an 8MP rear camera

The Realme C30s offers a single rear camera with an 8MP sensor, along with an LED flash. The handset shoots 1080p videos at 30fps via the rear camera. On the front, it features a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The phone boots Android 12 OS

The Realme C30s is powered by an ARM Cortex-A55 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12-based Realme UI Go edition. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, a micro-SD card slot, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme C30s: Pricing and availability

The Realme C30s comes in 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations, which are priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The handset will be up for grabs from the brand's official e-store and Flipkart starting September 23.

Poll Other than this one, which Realme smartphone would you pick?