#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 13 gets cheaper by Rs. 10,000 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 14, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 13 comes in six colorways

Apple's iPhone 13 is now selling with discounts worth Rs. 10,000 via Croma. The festive season sale is live on the e-commerce website, and if you have been planning to get an iPhone, this is the right time. The handset comes with an A15 Bionic processor, IP68-rated build quality, OLED display, 12MP cameras, and a 3,240mAh battery. Take a look at the offer.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 13 is listed on the official website at Rs. 69,900 for its 128GB storage variant. However, on Croma, this model is retailing at Rs. 61,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 8,410. Additionally, buyers can avail discounts worth Rs. 1,500 via HDFC Bank Credit cards. The benefits are applicable to all color variants. No-cost EMI option is also available with Qik EMI cards.

Design and display The handset offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The iPhone 13 sports a wide notch on the top for the selfie camera, slim bezels, an IP68-rated body, and an aluminium frame. It gets scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection along with an oleophobic coating for the display. The handset has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of maximum brightness, and 460ppi pixel density.

Information It gets a 12MP selfie snapper

The iPhone 13 flaunts dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. The handset can film 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear snappers.

Internals The device is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 draws power from an A15 Bionic processor, and comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It now boots iOS 16. Under the hood, it houses a 3,240mAh battery which supports 23W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. The smartphone includes stereo speakers.