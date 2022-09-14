Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem September 14 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 14, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with teammates is always exciting. However, you do need to have useful in-game supplies while engaging an adversary in combat. Free Fire MAX offers additional bonuses, which the players can purchase with real money as well as redeemable codes. While not everyone is willing to spend resources, obtaining bonuses using the alphanumeric codes is rather popular.

Context Why does this story matter?

Making use of run-of-the-mill tools and strategies may make the gaming experience monotonous.

A visually enhanced version of the classic Free Fire, Free Fire MAX offers redeemable codes which give players a chance to win royale vouchers, loot crates, diamonds, etc.

The additional in-game items help players compete against their opponents, and add credits to their portfolio to move up the leaderboard.

Details The codes are valid for a limited time

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers using the Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once per individual. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 14

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 14 can be used to get royale vouchers, premium bundles, diamonds, pets, and more. Take a look at the codes. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, XSDC-FVGH-JKLO, 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R, FVGB-NMKL-GFDX. KLP0-FRT4-WSXC, F8RU-FH8F-8Y8Y, ZAQW-ERTG-HJKI, VBNJ-KJHG-FDSX. UYTR-DSXC-VBNM, IUYT-RFDE-SXDC, HZRG-AHAS-5XQY, AGF6-333A-6AS2. SXE4-R5T6-YHBG, XSEU-RTYH-BVCX, SDER-T56Y-UJNB, SDER-TYHB-GVCD.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.