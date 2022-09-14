Technology

This is how OnePlus 11 Pro will look like

This is how OnePlus 11 Pro will look like

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 14, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

These are the early prototype renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro (Photo credit: @Smartprix and @OnLeaks)

OnePlus will likely reveal 11 Pro in early 2023 as its next-generation flagship smartphone. While we are far away from the launch, Smartprix and @OnLeaks have leaked the early renders of the device. The images show a black-colored 11 Pro with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, an alert slider, and a redesigned rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is done with the major launches for this year. It seems like the brand is now prepping up for the upcoming 11 series, with the OnePlus 11 Pro being the first major launch in 2023.

Apart from that, the iconic Alert slider and the Hasselblad-engineered camera setup are also making a comeback - the things every OnePlus fan missed in the OnePlus 10T.

Design The handset will have a triple rear camera unit

The OnePlus 11 Pro will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, slim bezels, curved edges, an Alert Slider, and Gorilla Glass protection for the display. On the rear, the device will get OnePlus's branding in the center. Also, it will feature a redesigned, circular camera island with Hasselblad-engineered triple sensors.

Information The device is likely to get Always-on feature

The OnePlus 11 Pro will boast a QHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, HDR10+, LPTO technology, and Always-on functionality. The device is expected to arrive in three colorways.

Information It will sport a single front camera

The OnePlus 11 Pro will flaunt a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup comprising primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. On the front, it will have a single camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected

The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage formats. The device may offer support for 150W wired fast-charging as well as 50W or higher wireless charging. The handset will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.