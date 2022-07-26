Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 26 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting, but if you can get free in-game goodies, you can increase your chances of performing better and improve your leaderboard rankings in the game. Garena's Free Fire MAX allows players to collect rewards via real money or through free redeemable codes. Here's how to access the supplies, including costumes, crates, and weapons for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced as the high-resolution graphics version of the standard Free Fire back in September last year.

Better visuals and free rewards system of the game helped it gain popularity among mobile gamers.

The game's developers regularly add redeemable codes, which players can use to get free in-game items they would otherwise have to buy with real money.

Criteria A particular code is redeemable once per player

Free Fire MAX codes can be accessed only by players using Indian servers. Each code is redeemable only once per player. For Tuesday, i.e. July 26, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes can help gamers obtain rewards such as weapons, loot crates, emotes, skins, and more. The codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website.

Codes Here are the codes for July 26

Free Fire MAX codes for today are mentioned below: Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2 LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2 UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE

Steps How to redeem the codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, type a code into the text box and click the "Confirm" button followed by "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.