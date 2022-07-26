Technology

Best smartphones for college students under Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 03:10 am 4 min read

Whether you're a fresher or getting ready to return to college for a new semester, a reliable smartphone can assist you with many personal as well as academic tasks. There are several offerings available in the market and finding the one with good features and specifications may be a time-consuming task. Here, we have curated some of the best handsets under Rs. 25,000.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Starts at Rs. 17,999

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G bears a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by Exynos 1280 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. For selfies, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Starts at Rs. 19,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and nearly 401ppi pixel density. It draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, mated with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 64MP (f/1.7) primary snapper, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, the handset has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Phone #3 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Starts at Rs. 20,999

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out along with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset features Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh with 67W fast-charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has triple rear cameras which include a 108MP (f/1.9) main lens, 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Phone #4 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Starts at Rs. 21,999

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC fuels the phone, with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G's rear camera setup comprises a 48MP (1.79) main lens, 8MP (f/2.2) 119.7-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. It has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies.

Phone #5 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Starts at Rs. 23,999

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and nearly 409ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging.

In the rear camera department, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G gets a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, 8MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP ( f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.