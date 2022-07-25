Technology

Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 25, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV supports connectivity with Alexa-enabled devices for seamless hands-free control (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has launched the BRAVIA XR-A80K as its latest smart TV in India. The television features Cognitive Processor XR chip, 4K upscaling, and XR OLED Motion technology for an enhanced viewing experience. It is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch display sizes. The latter two models are now available for purchase in India. However, the 55-inch model's availability details are yet to be revealed.

Sony is well-known for making high-end smart TVs. The company is now expanding its footprint in India in the premium segment.

The company's latest television intends to compete with premium offerings from Samsung, Vu, and LG.

The newly unveiled BRAVIA XR-A80K is one of the most technologically advanced smart TVs by Sony and it should attract customers in the country.

Design and display The television gets a 120Hz OLED display

Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV features ultra-thin design bezels and 50W speakers with Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch OLED displays with a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR0, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats. The device supports Live Color Technology for color enhancement and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for contrast improvement.

Information It includes four HDMI ports

For I/O, Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV has an Ethernet port, an RF input, four HDMI slots, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Internals The device packs 16GB of onboard storage

Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV is backed by a proprietary Cognitive Processor XR chip. It runs on Google TV and provides support for hands-free Google Assistant along with Apple AirPlay and Home Kit. The television has built-in Chromecast and comes with 16GB of storage. With BRAVIA core and Creator Calibrated mode, users can customize their viewing experience.

Information Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K: Pricing and availability

Sony BRAVIA XR-A80K smart TV can be purchased via the official website and partner channels at Rs. 2,65,990 and Rs. 5,50,990 for its 65-inch and 77-inch models, respectively. The brand is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the 55-inch model.